CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. - A minor is in custody after a polling place in west Wisconsin’s Chippewa County was vandalized.

The sheriff's office says the Edson Town Hall was broken into overnight. That town hall was used for voting on Election Day.

Deputies say a minor broke through a window and tried to start a fire inside before polls opened around 6:30 Tuesday morning.

The sheriff says nothing inside was taken and the polls weren't closed for long