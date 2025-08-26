JD Vance to deliver remarks at La Crosse steel fabrication facility on Thursday

Vice President JD Vance will make a stop in Wisconsin on Thursday to highlight President Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill.

Vance will address workers at a steel fabrication facility in La Crosse on Aug. 28, according to a release from the Office of the Vice President.

The stop in Wisconsin continues Vance's recent tour of swing states, including visits to Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Ohio over the past few months.

The specific location of the facility has not been announced.