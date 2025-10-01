MADISON — Wisconsin's 2026 Supreme Court race gained its second candidate today as Court of Appeals Judge Maria Lazar announced her campaign for an open seat on the state's highest court.

Lazar, a former Waukesha County judge who has been backed by conservatives in previous judicial races, joins Court of Appeals Judge Chris Taylor in the contest for the April 7, 2026, election. The winner will serve a 10-year term on the court.

"We need to draw a line in the sand and stop the destruction of our courts, especially our State Supreme Court," Lazar said in a video campaign announcement. "I am an independent, impartial judge who strives to follow the law and Constitution in every decision I make from the bench. It is time to restore that level of judicial dedication to the Court."

Taylor, a former Democratic state lawmaker from Dane County, has been running and raising money since announcing her campaign in May.

Watch: Wisconsin Supreme Court race takes shape as second candidate enters 2026 contest

"Extremism and partisanship have no place on our state's highest court," Taylor said at the time of her announcement. "Everyone who comes before the court deserves to be heard, respected, and treated equally – that's exactly what I'll do as a Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice."

The race comes after two consecutive victories by liberal-backed candidates. Justice Janet Protasiewicz won in 2023, followed by Justice Susan Crawford in 2025, in what became the most expensive Supreme Court race in American history, with an estimated $100 million in spending.

The court currently has a 4-3 liberal majority after Justice Rebecca Bradley decided not to seek reelection in August. Bradley was one of three conservatives on the court.

Bradley's statement not to run for what is supposed to be a nonpartisan race included what she described as "an alarming shift from thoughtful, principled judicial service toward bitter partisanship, personal attacks and political gamesmanship that have no place in court."

