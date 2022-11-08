Watch Now
Wisconsin governors candidates spend record $115 million on midterm race

This spending shatters the previous record of $93 million in 2018.
A record amount of money has been spent in the Wisconsin governors race.
Posted at 5:19 PM, Nov 08, 2022
A record amount of money was spent on the hotly contested Wisconsin governor's race for the 2022 midterm elections.

Incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and his challenger Tim Michels, along with their special interest groups, spent more than $115 million, according to the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign. Individually, Evers and Michels put a combined $67,204,095.48 behind their campaigns. Evers spent $42,731,400.34 and Michels spent $24,472,695.14, as of Nov. 3. That number could be higher with last-minute spending.

While that is a huge amount of campaign spending, the actual amount of money spent is much higher. That's due to dark money groups that attack either candidate and do not have to report their activities.

This shatters the previous record of $93 million in 2018.

Independent candidate for governor Joan Ellis Beglinger spent $64,886.68 on her campaign.

