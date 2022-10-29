Wisconsin 2022 elections: How are ballots counted in Wisconsin?

WISCONSIN — The 2020 presidential election sparked a lot of misinformation as well as honest questions about how your vote gets counted. With the 2022 election almost upon us in Wisconsin, here's what you need to know about how your ballot gets counted.

How are ballots counted in Wisconsin's 2022 elections?

Wisconsin's MyVote website says that state election officials track who voted using poll books. The books contain lists of all the voters registered at that polling place. When you arrive at the polling place, election workers verify your name and address as well as your photo ID's information using the poll books. None of that private information makes it onto your ballot, however.

After you get your blank ballot and fill it out, the ballot goes into the tabulator where it is counted towards the state's election results, according to MyVote.

How are absentee ballots counted in Wisconsin?

The state also explains that absentee ballots are counted on election day. First, election officials verify the absentee ballot meets all requirements including the presence of a voter signature, witness signature and witness address.

Next, election officials open the absentee ballot's envelope and place the ballot in the tabulator. When the votes are counted, the voters are marked with their voter number on their corresponding poll book. This entire process can be watched by members of the public.

When the election is all said and done, Wisconsin elections officials review the poll book that voters signed on election day. Officials then manually update the voter registration system. You can verify this by checking the My Voting Activity section on the state's MyVote website. Clerks have 45 days to record the information online after the election concludes.

How does Wisconsin make sure its election results are accurate?

This can be best explained by state election officials themselves. This is how they describe the process (verbatim from the MyVote website):