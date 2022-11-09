Watch Now
Tim Michels during concession speech: 'It wasn't our night tonight'

The GOP gubernatorial candidate conceded the race to Tony Evers at the Italian Community Center in downtown Milwaukee early Wednesday morning
Posted at 2:28 PM, Nov 09, 2022
MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels took the stage at the Italian Community Center in downtown Milwaukee early Wednesday morning to concede the race to Democratic Incumbent Governor Tony Evers.

The tone in the room from Michels supporters and guests gradually went from excitement — with loud cheers, roars, and "U-S-A!" chants — to disappointment, as they felt that their candidate would not win the Wisconsin governor's seat.

Guests were told to gather near the podium into the midnight hour. Michels took the stage a short time later to announce his concession to Evers.

"I love this state with all my heart," Michels said. "You know, in hindsight looking back, I don't know what we would've done differently. It was a very spirited effort. I love going everywhere from Superior to Kenosha, Sheboygan to La Crosse...But it wasn't our night tonight. And I thank everybody for all of your support. God bless. Thank you."

Tim Michels takes the stage to concede to Governor Tony Evers early Wednesday morning.

Hundreds of Michels supporters showed up to his watch party.

Guests left the Italian Community Center at around 1 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
