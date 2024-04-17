Swearing-in ceremony delayed for Green Bay alder

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Despite winning a recount that lasted into last weekend, Green Bay City Council Alder-elect Joey Prestley was not sworn in to office Tuesday night.

The eleven other alders were sworn in as usual.

A recount that started last Friday showed Prestley won the district six seat over incumbent Steven Campbell.

However, according to state stature, Campbell has five business days to appeal the results of the recount to circuit court.

Records show a Brown County Court granted Campbell's motion for a judge to oversee the case.

Campbell was endorsed by Republicans, and he paid the city more than $4,000 to recount the race between him and Prestley.

During Friday's recount, Campbell argued the ballots should be recounted by hand, but Green Bay City Clerk Celestine Jeffreys reminded Campbell that decision would be made by the board of canvass.

