Watch Now
NewsPoliticalElections Local

Actions

Republican Michels puts $5 million more into governor's race

tim michels
Morry Gash/AP
FILE - Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels speaks as he appears with former President Donald Trump at a rally in Waukesha, Wis., on Aug. 5, 2022. Michels is calling for people to take up “pitchforks and torches” in reaction to a story that detailed his giving to anti-abortion groups, churches and others, rhetoric that Democrats say amounts to threatening violence. Michels, who co-owns the state's largest construction company, faces Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the battleground state. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
tim michels
Posted at 1:43 PM, Sep 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-28 14:43:39-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Tim Michels has put in another $5 million of his own money in the race for governor against Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers, bringing the total he's spent on the race to nearly $16 million.

Evers raised $4.6 million over the same 37-day reporting period that ran from late July through the end of August, reports filed Tuesday with the state Ethics Commission showed. Evers has raised more than $26 million since last year, and about $15.7 million in 2022, on the race.

Michels co-owns Michels Corporation, the state's largest construction company. He's almost entirely self-financed his run for governor, raising only about $490,000 in donations.

Of the $4.6 million Evers reported raising, about $1.6 million came from the Wisconsin Democratic Party and more than $2.9 million came from individual donors.

Evers had nearly $6.2 million cash on hand entering September while Michels had almost $1.2 million.

The election is Nov. 8 and polls have shown it to be a tight contest.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New Showdown Promo(a).JPG

Watch the Game Live - Get the Latest Scores - Up-to-Date Game Coverage & More!