Political Roundup: Candidates make tour stops across Wisconsin as general election nears

BELLEVUE, Wis. (NBC 26) — GOP candidates Tim Michels, Ron Johnson and Eric Toney held campaign rallies on Friday morning at the Brown County Republican headquarters in Bellevue.

"This is what really matters: I call it the 'enthusiasm factor,'" Michels, the Republican gubernatorial candidate, said. "Everywhere we go, we're getting tremendous turnouts and people are really, really fired up."

Michels later visited Sturgeon Bay, Kaukauna and Menomonee Falls.

Senator Johnson and Toney, the Republican candidate for attorney general, also made stops in Waupaca, Manitowoc and Chilton.

"We are blessed as conservatives and Republicans to have men and women of integrity… up and down the ticket, people who love this country, people who are willing to work hard to unify and heal it," Johnson said in Bellevue.

Along with Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, Governor Tony Evers was close to the Minnesota border on Friday. The two stopped in Superior, Hudson and Tomah.

"Wisconsin is a purple state, so we have to make sure we get people out to vote in the next couple of days," Evers said.

Current Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes is the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate.

He held an early vote event in Madison and finished the night with stops in Milwaukee.

"This November 8th, we could absolutely change the way things are done," Barnes said. "And it happens when you show up, when your friends show up and you reclaim the future."

On Saturday, Evers is set to head to Racine, Plymouth and Madison. And Michels is set to hold rallies in six different counties on the same day.