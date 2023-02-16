On the record with Outagamie County Executive candidates

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — Wisconsin's spring primary is approaching, and in Outagamie County, residents will vote on a county executive.

Current Outagamie County Executive, Tom Nelson, will face two primary challengers as he seeks a fourth term in office.

“I think it's good because I've been in this position for twelve years. I think the voters deserve, at least after twelve years, a choice,” said Tom Nelson, Outagamie County Executive.

His challengers are Outagamie County board member, Justin Krueger, and former board member, Kevin Sturn.

Nelson notes one of the highlights over his last three terms was modernizing county services.

“It's really rewarding to be here in your home county and be able to provide these types of services and then to be supported by the voters not once but three times,” said Nelson.

An anonymous group called "Fact Check the Exec" submitted a public records request relating to the job performance of Tom Nelson.

According to the records, Nelson was only in the office for a total of two and a half hours in January 2022.

“Look, my record speaks for itself. I think the folks here in Outagamie County are looking for a leader that can deliver results and I've delivered real results for the last 12 years,” said Nelson.

Nelson said this job comes first and foremost, but he'll continue campaigning until the primary.

Outagamie County board member, Justin Krueger, wants to target the county's employee turnover.

“I want to be a cheerleader. I want to be an advocate. I want to motivate and inspire the department heads that are there currently,” said Justin Krueger, Outagamie County Executive candidate.

He brings his local government and business experience to do so.

“I got really good at attracting and maintaining good, quality employees. And there's a lot to it in order to keep good employees,” said Krueger.

According to former board member, Kevin Sturn, the position has become politicized.

“I just really believe that there needs to be a change in leadership because the office has been politicized and I don't believe that's an effective way to manage the county,” said Kevin Sturn, Outagamie County Executive candidate.

He says with his background in business and previous board experience, he can help lower the partisan temperature in the county executive's office.

“This isn't really about me; this is about I believe because I know there's a great team at Outagamie County, they just need a little bit of leadership, a little bit of encouragement,” said Sturn.

Outagamie board online records show the county executive's annual salary is $112,299.

Lawrence University political science professor, Arnold Shober, outlined the importance of an executive to Outagamie County.

“It really does parallel the way we run the state or even the country, having an executive and then essentially a legislature: the county board,” said Arnold Shober, Political Science Professor at Lawrence University.

According to Shober, Outagamie County has three candidates that could credibly do the job.

“There are three candidates, all of whom can point to some county-level experience. The incumbent and both of the challengers have been in county or town or municipal or county government for a long time,” said Shober.

The primary election is on February 21. The top two candidates will square off in the general election on April 4.