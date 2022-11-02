New Marquette law school poll shows 'tossup' races for both senate, governor

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University's law school released the results of its latest poll survey, showing extremely tight races for both U.S. Senator and Wisconsin Governor. The poll results revealed both races are tossups, with margins in this poll narrower than in October.

According to the latest results, 50% of likely voters polled support Republican Ron Johnson in the race for senator. His competitor, Mandela Barnes, received 48% of the vote from those surveyed. Among all registered voters surveyed, Johnson had 48% of the support while Barnes had 45%.

The race for governor is even tighter, with Tony Evers and Tim Michels both receiving support from 48% of likely voters surveyed. When looking at all the registered voters who were surveyed, Michels has 45% of the support while Evers has 44%.

Marquette also asked survey participants whether they believed the candidates care about people like them. For Evers, 52% of participants say yes, and 40% say no. For Michels, 43% say yes, and 46% say no. For Barnes, 49% say yes, and 42% say no. For Johnson, 43% say yes, and 49% say no.

The poll was conducted from Oct. 24 through Nov. 1 and has a margin of error of +/-4.6 percentage points. More than 800 registered voters took part, and about 670 of them are likely voters.