New Marquette Law School Poll shows Johnson leading Barnes in Senate race, Evers and Michels in toss up

MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — A New Marquette Law School Poll survey of Wisconsin voters finds Sen. Ron Johnson leading Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in the U.S. Senate race. The new numbers also show Gov. Tony Evers and Tim Michels are in a gubernatorial toss-up.

Among likely voters, Sen. Ron Johnson is supported by 52% and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is the choice of 46%, according to the new Marquette Law School Poll. In September, among likely voters, Johnson received 49% and Barnes 48%.

The governor’s race has tightened to a tossup, the Marquette Law School Poll says. Among likely voters, 47% support Democrat incumbent Gov. Tony Evers, while 46% favor the Republican challenger, Tim Michels.

In September, among likely voters, Evers received 47% and Michels 44%.

The survey was conducted Oct. 3-9, 2022, interviewing 801 Wisconsin registered voters, with a margin of error of +/-4.3 percentage points. The margin of error among the 652 likely voters is +/-4.8 percentage points. The poll completed 596 of these interviews prior to the debate between the U.S. Senate candidates on Oct. 7, according to a news release about the poll.

Democrat Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson agreed to participate in a televised Senate Debate on Thursday, Oct. 13, airing on NBC 26.

