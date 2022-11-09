Josh Kaul wins Wisconsin Attorney General race after Eric Toney concedes

Josh Kaul has won another term as the state Attorney General for Wisconsin. His victory is a defeat for challenger Eric Toney, the District Attorney for Fond du Lac County. Toney conceded early Wednesday morning.

Josh Kaul was elected as state Attorney General in 2018 after defeating incumbent Brad Schimel by less than a percentage point.

His victory marked the first time a Democrat held the position in Wisconsin since 2007, when Kaul's mother, Peggy Lautenschlager, left the spot after serving a four-year term.

Kaul was raised in Oshkosh and Fond du Lac and later graduated from Yale and Stanford universities. Kaul went on to work for law firms and as a federal prosecutor with the U.S. Attorney's Office in Baltimore.

In 2014, Kaul moved back to Wisconsin and joined a Madison law firm.