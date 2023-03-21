Gov Evers, Democrats announce abortion ban repeal

MADISON (NBC 26) — Governor Tony Evers, along with other Wisconsin democrats, reintroduced a legislative session to repeal Wisconsin's 1849 criminal abortion ban; which prohibits nearly all abortions without exceptions for rape and incest.

The new legislation, LRB-0629, would repeal Wisconsin's criminal abortion ban, reverting abortion access in Wisconsin to June 23, 2022, the day before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

“I’ve been clear from the beginning that I won't sign a bill that leaves Wisconsin women with fewer rights and freedoms than they had before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe. This bill will simply restore access to safe, legal abortion in Wisconsin to what it was on June 23, 2022—nothing more, and nothing less,” said Gov. Evers. “We must restore Roe, and I’m proud to join Legislative Democrats in continuing our fight to restore access to reproductive freedom in Wisconsin with a clean repeal [of] our state’s 1849-era criminal abortion ban.”

Governor Evers was joined by Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, Senator Kelda Roys, State Rep. Lisa Subeck, Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard, Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, Attorney General Josh Kaul as well as Democratic members of both houses.

State Rep. Subeck, co-author of LRB-0692, has introduced similar legislation to repeal the state's criminal abortion ban since the 2015 legislative session.

“Abortion is healthcare. As long as doctors face the threat of prosecution for providing basic reproductive healthcare, and as long as extremist Republicans continue putting politics ahead of our rights, patients will not have access to the abortion care they need in our state,” Subeck said. “The bill we introduced today would Restore Roe in Wisconsin by returning the state of abortion access to exactly what it was before Roe v. Wade was overturned, restoring our freedom to make our own reproductive healthcare decisions without interference from politicians.”

The announcement is the latest in a series of actions taken by Gov. Evers and Democrats to restore reproductive freedom in Wisconsin. In January, an effort was announced to put an advisory referendum on the April 2023 ballot that asked voters if Wisconsin should repeal the state's criminal abortion ban and restore the constitutional rights guaranteed for nearly 50 years under Roe v. Wade.

“Women—not politicians—are the only ones who should make decisions about their bodies, lives, and health. Abortion is common, safe, and not controversial. Wisconsinites overwhelmingly want to see the rights we had under Roe v. Wade restored. We cannot afford to make Wisconsin even more hostile to healthcare providers and women if we want our state to thrive,” said Roys, coauthor of LRB-0692. “Everyone knows someone who will need an abortion, and no one should be treated like a criminal when they do.”

During the past four years, the governor has vetoed several bills passed but the legislature, including several that would have restricted access to abortion.