Gallagher to pursue re-election to House, rules out Senate seat run

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
Chairman Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., center, leads the GOP's newly-formed House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party, as the panel adopts its rules ahead of a primetime hearing later tonight, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. He is flanked by Rep. Rob Wittman, Va., left, and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., the ranking member, right. <br/><br/>
Posted at 10:02 AM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 11:02:46-04

(NBC 26) — Republican congressman Mike Gallagher announced Friday morning that he will not run for a Senate seat in 2024.

Gallagher says he will run for re-election to his House of Representatives seat next year.

As the representative of Northeast Wisconsin and Chairman of the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, I have a rare, bipartisan opportunity in the 118th Congress to help restore American strength, prevent war in the Pacific, and defend our basic freedoms from communist aggression. Accomplishing this mission and serving Wisconsin’s 8th District deserve my undivided attention. Therefore, I will not run for the Senate in 2024 and will pursue re-election to the House.

I believe that when we look back in 50 years, the American people will ask: Did our elected leaders rally as a country and confront the Chinese Communist Party threat before it was too late? Continuing to lead this fight in the House of Representatives is the best way for me to help answer that question affirmatively.

Gallagher has represented Wisconsin's Eighth District since 2016, serving four terms.

Incumbent Democratic senator Tammy Baldwin has begun her campaign for a third term. The Democratic Party of Wisconsin released the following statement in response.

Mike Gallagher, Mitch McConnell’s handpicked Senate recruit, passed on running because he knew he couldn’t beat Tammy Baldwin. The Wisconsin GOP is staring down another chaotic, messy, intra-party primary with Sheriff David Clarke leading the pack.”

Good luck to Republicans at their convention next weekend!

No Republican has announced a campaign for Senate.

