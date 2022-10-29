Former President Barack Obama visiting Milwaukee today

MILWAUKEE — Former President Barack Obama is visiting Milwaukee on Saturday to help boost the campaigns of fellow Democrats in Wisconsin.

Obama is scheduled to attend an election event at North Division High School at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to organizers, the former president will be joined by:

Gov. Tony Evers

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes

Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Lieutenant Governor Nominee Sara Rodriguez

Attorney General Josh Kaul

Congresswoman Gwen Moore

The "Wisconsin Early Vote" event comes just weeks before the midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Gov. Evers is facing off against Republican Tim Michels. Lt. Gov. Barnes will be on the ballot for Wisconsin U.S. Senator against Republican incumbent Ron Johnson. Kaul is running against Republican challenger Eric Toney.