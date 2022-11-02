Brown County court grants temporary injunction in voting observer lawsuit

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Late Wednesday morning, a Brown County judge granted a temporary injunction in a lawsuit filed against Green Bay over voting observers.

The Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit against the city of Green Bay claiming Green Bay's clerk has been prohibiting members of the public from observing some aspects of the in-person absentee voting process.

In a statement, RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in part, "The RNC is suing Green Bay alongside concerned Wisconsin voters because the city's Democrat election officials are refusing to follow Wisconsin’s election law. Poll watchers have a right to poll watch, but Green Bay's clerk is refusing to let them in the room."

During a hearing at the Brown County Courthouse, the Green Bay clerk was ordered to provide access to the witness certification process.

NBC 26 has reached out to the city for comment.