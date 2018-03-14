Police search for armed robbery suspect in Kimberly

KIMBERLY, Wis. - Fox Valley Metro Police are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery in the Village of Kimberly.

Officers were called to the 600 block of W. Kimberly Avenue around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Police are searching for Phillip Wyngaard as a person of interest associated with the armed robbery in Kimberly.

One of two victims had minor injuries and was brought to a local hospital and later released.

Officers said the incident was not a random act and the parties knew each other.

Wyngaard is also sought on a warrant from the Wisconsin Department of Community Corrections.

Police don't believe the public is in any danger.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have information contact the Fox Valley Metro Police Department at (920) 788-7505.