Police: Longtime fugitive from Wisconsin arrested in Indiana

Gary, Indiana - GARY, Ind. (AP) -- Authorities say a longtime fugitive from Wisconsin was arrested in northwestern Indiana after a state trooper stopped a vehicle that didn't have a license plate.

Indiana State Police say the trooper pulled over the driver in Gary on Thursday night and the driver fumbled while providing his birthdate. After an investigation, the driver was handcuffed and told he was being arrested for identity deception.

Police say the driver told the trooper on the way to the Lake County Jail that he was 43-year-old Andre Brunt, who was wanted in Wisconsin, and had been on the run for two decades. Police say he's wanted on armed robbery, sexual assault, forgery and other charges.

The U.S. Marshals last year had asked for the public's finding Brunt, who had been in Milwaukee.