Pewaukee School District cancels classes Wednesday due to security threat

PEWAUKEE, Wis. - The Pewaukee School District has canceled school Wednesday for all of its schools after a campus security threat was found.

Pewaukee Superintendent of Schools Mike Cady sent the following message to staff and parents regarding a campus security threat and the decision to cancel classes:

Dear PSD Parents This past evening we received a threat to campus security resulting in our decision to CLOSE CAMPUS TODAY. We are actively working with the Village of Pewaukee Police Department and other law enforcement agencies on this issue and will provide updated information as soon as possible. As always, the safety and security of our students, families, and staff is our top priority. Sincerely, Mike Cady

Superintendent

Pewaukee School District

The threat comes just before the National School Walkout planned for Wednesday. Students across the country are planning to walk out of classes to protest gun violence and call for gun control in the wake of the Feb. 14 shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

No other information has been released at this time.