PETA honors Fond du Lac Fire for cat rescue

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - Fond du Lac Fire is receiving recognition for rescuing a cat during a house fire Monday.

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has awarded the department its Compassionate Fire Department award.

After putting out a house fire on the 30 block of E. 10th St., firefighters learned the family’s cat Steven was still inside, according to a press release.

After a search, firefighters say they found Steven struggling to breathe because of heavy smoke. They got the cat out of the house and gave it oxygen using an animal mask.

A local humane society treated Steven for smoke inhalation and a possible burned paw, before returning the pet to its family Thursday.

"No matter which way you look at it our personnel are here for a reason, that's why…we're here to save lives," said Fond du Lac firefighter Todd Janquart about the rescue in a statement. "Pets are important to their owners and we'll do everything we can to support that."

"A family's beloved cat was spared a horrible death because of these firefighters' commitment to helping anyone in strife, regardless of species," says PETA Vice President Colleen O'Brien in PETA's press release. "PETA is recognizing the Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue team for its kindness, bravery, and quick action, which we hope will inspire people everywhere to come to the aid of animals in need."

In addition to the award, the department says PETA is sending them fire-alert stickers, an award letter, a box of vegan cookies and more.