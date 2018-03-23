Jordy Nelson tweets goodbye to Packers fans

10:22 AM, Mar 23, 2018
GREEN BAY, Wis. - Jordy Nelson is leaving Green Bay for the Oakland Raiders, but says Northeast Wisconsin will always be a part of his family's life. 

In a tweet Friday, Nelson thanked Packers fans for their support during his time in the city. 

Nelson, 32, averaged a career-worst 9.1 yards per catch with only six touchdowns last season with Aaron Rodgers missing nine-plus games. The Packers released him earlier this week after agreeing to terms with tight end Jimmy Graham.

In nine seasons in Green Bay, Nelson made 550 catches for 7,848 yards and 69 touchdowns.

