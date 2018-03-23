Jordy Nelson tweets goodbye to Packers fans

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Jordy Nelson is leaving Green Bay for the Oakland Raiders, but says Northeast Wisconsin will always be a part of his family's life.

In a tweet Friday, Nelson thanked Packers fans for their support during his time in the city.

Packers Fans, my family and I would like to say THANK YOU for your support over the last 10 yrs. We have been blessed to call Green Bay our home and WI will always be a part of our lives. We have many great memories and it’s the people we will miss the most. Until next time...... pic.twitter.com/JnLnkEPspH — Jordy Nelson (@JordyRNelson) March 23, 2018

Nelson, 32, averaged a career-worst 9.1 yards per catch with only six touchdowns last season with Aaron Rodgers missing nine-plus games. The Packers released him earlier this week after agreeing to terms with tight end Jimmy Graham.

In nine seasons in Green Bay, Nelson made 550 catches for 7,848 yards and 69 touchdowns.