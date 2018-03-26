Pennsylvania school district arms classroom with rocks

Buckets of river rocks are now in every classroom in the Blue Mountain School District.
Superintendent David Helsel says the buckets, called, "Go buckets," are the last line of defense in a series of protocols the district follows when there is an intruder.
"We’re empowering our students and teachers to do something," said Helsel.
The bucket of rocks is secured in a safe place in each classroom.
Teachers and students have prepared and practiced with drills but they have not actually thrown the rocks during the drills.
