Pennsylvania school district arms classroom with rocks

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. - Arming educators has been a national debate in the wake of recent school shootings.

But now, the most basic of weapons is available to some students in one northeastern Pennsylvania school district.

Buckets of river rocks are now in every classroom in the Blue Mountain School District.

Superintendent David Helsel says the buckets, called, "Go buckets," are the last line of defense in a series of protocols the district follows when there is an intruder.

"We’re empowering our students and teachers to do something," said Helsel.

The bucket of rocks is secured in a safe place in each classroom.

Teachers and students have prepared and practiced with drills but they have not actually thrown the rocks during the drills.

A rural school district in Pennsylvania that has armed teachers and students with rocks to ward off potential school shooters has arranged for additional armed security in its buildings. https://t.co/NeO1xH5pDe — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 26, 2018

The superintendent says under current laws, this is the best he could come up with until something changes.

"It gives me just a little bit of confidence to know that our students aren't just sitting targets," said Jill Kerstetter, middle school teacher.

Parents have also been informed through meetings and open houses about the rock throwing plan as a last resort.

District officials also say they believe the rocks will serve as a deterrent, saying an intruder will hopefully think twice before targeting their schools.