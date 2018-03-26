Gov. Scott Walker signs School Safety Plan in Kaukauna

KAUKAUNA, Wis. - Gov. Scott Walker signed a $100 million package of school safety bills into law Monday morning, surrounded by a fourth-grade class at Victor Haen Elementary in Kaukauna.

Here's what the bills include, according to a press release from Walker's office:

Creates an Office of School Safety within the Wisconsin Department of Justice to work with law enforcement and schools to establish best practices for school safety and provide training opportunities and other relevant resources to schools.

Provides $100 million to fund a new grant program for security upgrades to school buildings and other eligible costs.

Mandates reporting for any threats of school violence.

Allows grant funding to implement Trauma-Informed Care and Adverse Childhood Experiences in Schools.

Strengthens school safety plan requirements by requiring all schools to consult with local law enforcement and conduct on-site assessments of all pupil occupied areas.

School safety issues have weighed heavily on the Legislature since last month's mass shooting at a Florida high school left 17 people dead. About 3,000 students rallied at the state Capitol last week demanding tighter gun restrictions, putting Republicans who support gun rights in a political quandary.

Thousands more marched in the Badger State Sunday during the nationwide March for Our Lives. About 40 students are continuing their demonstration, marching 50 miles from Madison to Janesville, U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan's hometown.