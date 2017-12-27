Partners in Education: Students sing the hits at the 4th annual Christmas concert

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Nettie Way, a second grader from Jackson elementary prepared for the spotlight with weeks of practice.

"I feel kinda scared," said Way, but it was more excitement for her big debut.

Principal Jennifer Sipes, also went along into the skit dressing head to toe, as Frosty the Snowman. "Our kids are so excited, I think they're excited I'm playing Frosty in their performance," said Sipes. Music teacher Miss Le Graves, guided the little voices to sing some of the biggest holiday hits, on the "big" stage at Franklin Middle School.

Parents made sure to capture every moment, a special memory for the students, families, during the Christmas season.