Packers sign Tramon Williams

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers announced they have signed CB Tramon Williams, which is a return to the team for Williams.



The former Pro Bowler (2010) returns to the Packers after spending the last three seasons with the Cleveland Browns (2015-16) and Arizona Cardinals (2017).



According to the Packers, Williams has played in 167 games with 130 starts during his 11 NFL seasons and has registered 602 tackles (488 solo), 32 interceptions (tied for No. 6 among active NFL players), 4.5 sacks, 166 passes defensed, 10 forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and 28 special teams tackles.



He also appeared in 13 postseason contests with 11 starts, registering four interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown, and 18 passes defensed.



Williams joins Terence Newman as the only players in the NFL to have at least one interception in each of the last 11 seasons.



Williams was originally signed by the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana Tech in 2006, but was released before the regular season. He joined Green Bay’s practice squad later that season and went on to play for the Packers from 2007-14.



Williams will wear No. 38 for the Packers.

