Packers fans react to reported new GM hiring

"Well when he stepped down I thought it was probably time for him to step down at this point. He's done quite a bit for the team, as far as I'm concerned, you know, but it's time for a change," said Packers fan Mike Hansen.
While Gutekunst may not have the same name recognition for casual fans as other general manager candidates, those who know who he is say his background in personnel brings a fresh outlook to the job.
"I like Gutekunst's background in scouting. I think it brings a unique aspect to the job, rather than just being focused on player salary. I think he sees talent and he will bring a lot of talent to the Green Bay Packers," said Packers fan Ethan Brouillette.
Gutekunst's team building ability will be put to the test soon, with the NFL Draft only a few months away.