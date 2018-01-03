Packers fans applauding changes

GREEN BAY, Wis. - It's a quiet day inside the Lambeau Field Atrium, as a few fans wander in and out.



Packers executives are far busier, and now looking for a new general manager to lead the green and gold.



"I think definitely for the best," fan John Stellmacher said.



"It's about time they did something with all the problems of the past few years with all the defense, and change will be good," fan Jason Mueller said.



Many Packers fans say Ted Thompson's time at the top needed to come to an end after a disappointing season. They say an injury to Aaron Rodgers revealed flaws in the roster.



"I just don't feel that he's brought really quality players in, and that's hurt the team quite a bit, which you can tell by having your franchise quarterback go down and offensive line falls apart," fan John Stellmacher said.



While many fans support Thompson being out as general manager, they also say he brought both a Super Bowl and Aaron Rodgers to the Packers, so his legacy is filled with success.



"I think he's done a lot of great things," fan Ken Hoogstra said. "When you look at just starting off bringing in Rodgers, he surrounded him with some pretty decent talent, I'm not going to say phenomenal talent, but I think he's hit more often than he's missed."



But packers fans are ready to move on. They'll be watching closely to see who will take over as general manager, and you can bet that they'll have some thoughts on the pick.



"I'm looking forward more to next year already, and glad they did something," Mueller said.

