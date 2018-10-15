Packers fans anxious for Monday night game

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Monday night’s game is one that Packers fans are anxious to see play out.

Fans hope Monday night can really be a turning point for the season. So far, fans say they've been a little frustrated watching the green and gold. But they're staying patient, hoping the Packers can find their groove and get going.

Fans headed into Monday night's game do believe the team is close to a winning streak. That's because they've seen some good things out of the defense, and fans say as long as Aaron Rodgers is healthy, this team has a chance to make a playoff run.

They hope Monday night is all systems go for the Packers and hopefully the atmosphere of Monday Night Football can lead to a fast start and a comfortable win.

Fans are excited to cheer on the Packers on Monday night; it's the teams only Monday night football game of the season…and it is, of course, at Lambeau Field.