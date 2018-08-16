Oshkosh man sentenced for hiding corpse

Now, he’ll spend about four more years in prison, after spending the last year in jail. He’ll also be on extended supervision for five years after that. While sentencing Arriaga, Judge Daniel Bissett took issue with him calling Baniel a friend.
“In this case, they hide their friend’s corpse. They don’t report it to the authorities...and we call them friends in court. I don’t think that’s the definition of friendship,” the judge said.
Arriaga apologized to the court and says his year in jail has forced him to realize the seriousness of his addiction.
Baniel’s family says the three days she was missing was the longest of their lives.