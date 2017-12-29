Oshkosh man charged in deadly crash

OSHKOSH, Wis. - A railroad crossing in the city of Oshkosh is now also a memorial for two victims of a fatal crash.



They died at the scene last Friday night.



"It's very difficult for everyone that's involved in this incident, especially because it was so close to Christmas," Oskosh police officer Kate Mann said. "That's very hard for everybody in this community."



The man police believe was driving the car at the time of the crash faces several charges. Shawn Schettle is charged with two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and hit and run causing death.



"This is still an ongoing investigation, so at this time we are still looking into all the details of what happened," Mann said.



Police are investigating not just to find out what happened here at the crash, but also what led up to it and then what happened afterwards.



"Getting the whole story is very important to putting all the pieces together," Mann said.



Police believe Schettle left the scene of the crash and returned to a party. A witness told police Schettle seemed worried and asked for a ride, saying he needed to check on someone. Police later found and questioned him. A criminal complaint says Schettle failed field sobriety tests, had scratches on his face, and told officers his wallet might still be in the car.



Schettle is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on January 4.



