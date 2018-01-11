Oshkosh group raising holding event to raise awareness for human trafficking

OSHKOSH, Wis. - A group in Oshkosh is making sure everyone is aware of the issue of human trafficking.

Damascus Road organized the event, with volunteers holding signs and asking drivers to honk their horns saying they want to "make noise" about human trafficking.

Damascus Road is a non-profit organization helping women who have been rescued from trafficking, as well as educate the public, teaching parents and kids about what to look for when it comes to trafficking.

“We also encourage them and equip them with training, how to train their friends and family and how to train their children. There are things they can teach their kids to look for so that they don't fall susceptible to things a recruiter might try to say to them,” said Terra Koslowski, Damascus Road Outreach Director.

Koslowski warns this is a local problem, with cases reported across the state.

This is the eighth year for this event. Recently, they've teamed up with Oshkosh Police adding even more resources.

