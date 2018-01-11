Eight men arrested in sex trafficking bust in Oshkosh

Emily Beier
1:29 PM, Jan 11, 2018
Oshkosh Police have taken eight men into custody Wednesday night, the day before National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, in a sex trafficking bust.

Oshkosh Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Unit and Criminal Investigations Division conducted a special detail focusing on people who were willing to pay for sex.

The men arrested vary in age from 18 to 57-years-old.

The men are from Brillion, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Milwaukee, Oshkosh, Neenah, Pewaukee and Cedarburg. All eight men have been referred to the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office for the charge of Prostitution.

One man was taken to the Winnebago County Jail on a parole violation.

 

