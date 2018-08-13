Organizers: Madison police won't participate in Pride Parade

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Organizers say Madison law enforcement groups won’t be marching in the Pride Parade after receiving pushback from the LGBT community.

OutReach LGBT Community Center board member Jill Nagler told the Wisconsin State Journal that LGBT community members have voiced concerns about feeling unsafe with officers participating armed and in uniform. OutReach announced Friday that event organizers are rescinding parade applications from Madison and University of Wisconsin-Madison police and Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney.

OutReach had previously approved police marching in the parade next Sunday as long as officers wore plainclothes and didn’t include a squad car. But some members of the LGBT community planned a counter-rally to express disappointment in police participation.

Madison police Lt. Brian Chaney Austin is a founder of Madison Police Department Pride. He says he’s disappointed but hopes to further dialogue between the groups.