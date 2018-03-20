Officer to receive $200,000 to settle harassment claim

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- A black, female police officer has settled her claims of harassment by some night-shift colleagues with the City of Green Bay for $200,000.

Police Chief Andrew Smith says paying the settlement money to Stephanie Dantoin "is the right thing to do." Dantoin resigned from the force in March, claiming she was bullied and harassed by fellow officers.

USA Today Network-Wisconsin says the 28-year-old Dantoin will withdraw a discrimination claim she filed with the state's Equal Rights Division in July. She will receive a letter of recommendation signed by Smith, as well as health insurance coverage for the next year.

An internal investigation into the harassment began in late 2016. Smith called for the resignations of a lieutenant and a patrolman who he believed were the ringleaders of the officers who harassed and bullied Dantoin and some other colleagues.

