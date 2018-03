ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - Dozens of patients were evacuated from a nursing home in Ashwaubenon after a water main break.

Officers were called to the Maple Ridge Nursing Home at 2305 San Luis PI around 8:45 p.m. Monday.

Public Safety officers found a large amount of water entered the building from the upstairs bathroom.

A total of 51 patients were moved by busses and ambulances to Bay at North Ridge Nursing facility in Manitowoc.