MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Children's Hospital of Wisconsin says it will lift the visitor restriction for its Milwaukee and Fox Valley locations.

The hospital was not allowing anyone under the age of 12 to visit patients.

According to a press release, normal hours will resume in the Fox Valley at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The hospital will lift the restriction in Milwaukee an hour earlier at 8 a.m.

"Regardless of the season or current visitation policy, patient health and safety is always our primary goal. While this specific restriction has been lifted, visitors who are sick should not visit patients in the hospital," the press release warns.

ThedaCare says it will soon lift its similar restrictions as well.

The hospital group says it will allow children to visit patients again beginning March 31.

“Patient safety is always our primary goal,” said Mark Hallett, MD, Vice President of Patient Safety and High Reliability for ThedaCare. “The flu can cause serious complications and even death, especially in the very young, the elderly and those with existing medical conditions. We appreciated the community’s support in limiting the spread of the influenza virus and protecting friends and family.”

ThedaCare implemented restrictions at Appleton, Neenah, Shawano, New London, Waupaca, Berlin and Wild Rose.