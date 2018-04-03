No evidence of tampering in New London candy

Max Grossfeld
2:49 PM, Apr 3, 2018
NEW LONDON, Wis. - The state Crime Lab says it could not find evidence of contaminants on candy submitted from New London’s St. Patrick’s Day Grand Parade.

New London Police say the lab tested a tootsie roll, an orange tootsie roll and a Twix rapper. They all came back as, “Item did not identify the presence of any controlled substances.” 

“Based on the Crime Lab testing and their experience for testing for foreign substances, there will be no further investigation on this case at this time as we can’t prove that a crime was committed or that the candy was tampered with,” said Chief Jeffery Schlueter in a statement. 

Police say they have not received any new reports of people having symptoms since the first couple of days after the parade. 

