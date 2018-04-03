Winter Weather Advisory issued April 3 at 2:42PM CDT expiring April 4 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Delta, Dickinson, Iron, Menominee
Gov. Scott Walker signs bills on health care, abortion
2:27 PM, Apr 3, 2018
40 mins ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Scott Walker has signed bills that require mammogram providers to notify women if they have dense breast tissue and preventing state health care plans from covering most abortions.
The bill's supporters say if women know they have dense breast tissue they can make better health choices since it's harder to detect cancerous tumors in women with dense breast tissue.
An anti-abortion group says Walker has also signed a bill that generally blocks state health insurance programs from covering abortions for state workers.
Wisconsin Right to Life announced Tuesday that the governor signed the bill earlier in the day. Walker's spokeswoman, Amy Hasenberg, didn't immediately reply to an email seeking confirmation.
The bill allows coverage of abortions only in cases of rape or incest or to save the mother's life.
State health insurance plans currently cover only medically necessary abortions. But Wisconsin law doesn't define a medically necessary abortion and the bill's supporters wanted to remove any ambiguity.
The measures were among 64 bills Walker signed into law Tuesday. Other high-profile bills include grant unionized state construction as well as other building trade workers a 1.26 percent raise and require the state historical director to consider evidence for adding land to the state's burial sites catalog.