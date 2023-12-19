UPDATE: Neenah man stabbed 18 times by 26-year-old brother, according to criminal complaint

NEENAH (NBC 26) — A Neenah man was stabbed 18 times by his brother on Monday night, according to details in a criminal complaint filed in Winnebago County Court.

According to the complaint, 26-year-old Darnell McCauley is facing an attempted first degree intentional homicide charge after an argument at an apartment on Marathon Avenue escalated.

A 12-inch-long kitchen knife and a bread knife were both found at the scene of the stabbing, according to the complaint.

The complaint also states that McCauley said he and his brother had been under the influence of drugs and alcohol when the stabbing took place.

Original Reporting

A person is recovering in the hospital after they were stabbed 17 times.

That's according to the Neenah Police Department.

Neenah Police Department's Community Policing Coordinator Joe Benoit said the number of stabs the victim sustained is much higher than he's seen before.

"In my experience, I haven't dealt with a stabbing case with that many stab wounds, and in almost 18 years, that's the most stab wounds that I've encountered on a victim,” Benoit said.

Authorities say they were called to the 2100 block of Marathon Avenue Monday at 11:06 p.m. for a weapons disturbance complaint.

They say a suspect was taken into custody, and the public is not in any danger.

"The suspect and the victim were known to each other, so... this was not a random incident,” said Benoit.

We are working to learn more details about the victim's condition, the suspect's name and all of the charges they're facing.

According to Benoit, one of the charges will be attempted homicide, but that will change to a homicide charge depending on whether the victim survives the stabbing.

Please stay with NBC 26 on air and online as this story develops.