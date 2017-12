NBC26's 12 Days of Christmas: Visitors enjoy first Christmas season at Titletown Park

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - A new park is leading to what many hope will become Green Bay's newest holiday tradition.

It's the first Christmas in the Green Bay area for Ariens Hill and the rest of Titletown Park.

Titletown Park is the result of years of hard work and its completion has people gushing.

"It's super exciting. I feel like this is something that we need to bring people to this area and just kind of make it feel a little more like home," said one parkgoer.

From ice skating to ice sculpting, the park transforms to a winter wonderland, just in time for the most festive season of the year.

Even the holly jolly father of Christmas himself made an appearance earlier in the month and has a message for the people of the area.

"I want everybody to have a very merry Christmas and get what they want for Christmas," said Santa Claus.