NBC26's 12 Days of Christmas: Honoring Helen Lord Burr, an incredible bell-ringer

OSHKOSH, Wis. - Many choose to give back during the holidays. But then, there was Oshkosh's Helen Lord Burr.

It's a bell and a family that's greeted the people of Oshkosh, collecting money for the Salvation Army for more than four decades.

"I like that it's faith based. I believe for every dollar that's contributed, it gives you the most bang for your buck," said Donn Lord, Helen Lord Burr’s son.

This year is missing a familiar face, normally standing guard right by the Salvation Army kettle.

For 45 years, Helen Lord Burr would bell-ring at the pick and save in Oshkosh and her kettle, would consistently be one of the top raising in the city.

“It was kind of a tradition. Small business people in the community, I can remember coming here in the late afternoon, she would sit while she was ringing and see them running in to drop checks,” said Donn.

Helen passed away this year, but her commitment is legendary among her fellow bell-ringers.

“I knew what she did and I’ve heard everything plus from her family and it's really great what they're doing,” said Mark Husman, Salvation Army bell-ringer.

From now on, Oshkosh's Anonymous Match Day, doubling donations on Christmas Eve, will be called the Helen Lord Burr Memorial Match Day.

“This is the best memorial we can give my mother, because she was all about community service, helping those in need,” said Donn.

Donn and the rest of his family are bell-ringing through Christmas Eve, honoring Helen's memory by doing what she loved best.

Lord Burr raised $25,000 for the Salvation Army in one season in 2015.