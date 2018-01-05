NBC26 wins Chicago/Midwest Regional Emmy® award

It was a historic end to 2017 for our team at NBC26.

The news team won the prestigious Chicago/Midwest Regional Emmy® award for Best Evening Newscast.

NBC26 won a Chicago/Midwest Regional Emmy® award for Outstanding Achievement for News Programming - Evening Newscast: Smaller Markets (51+) for team coverage of the tragic police shootings in Dallas in July 2016.

The 59th Annual Chicago/Midwest Emmy® Awards were held in Chicago on Saturday, December 2.

"I am so very proud of our news team for this outstanding achievement," said NBC26 General Manager Peter Marquardt. "This is a testament to their hard work and dedication every single day to bring the viewers a high quality local newscast."

The Chicago/Midwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences presents the Emmy® awards in our region.

"This is such a huge honor and I am so very proud of my entire team," said NBC26 News Director Julie Moravchik. "This news team works hard to bring our viewers a high quality newscast every day, and it's wonderful to see them awarded with one of the highest honors in journalism. At the gala when it was announced that NBC26 won Best Evening Newscast, it took our breath away. It was a moment we will remember and cherish forever as a news family."

The Chicago/Midwest Regional Emmy® awards honored the NBC26 news team of reporters, anchors, meteorologists, producers, photographers, editors, writers, directors and assignment editors involved in covering the shootings in Dallas in 2016.

Photojournalist Adam Hansen and reporter Marisa DeCandido did live reports from Dallas on the day following the shooting.

"I am thankful that management at NBC26 encourages us to ‘think big’ and let us drive from Green Bay to Dallas to report on a pivotal moment in our nation’s history,” Marisa DeCandido said. “It was a day where we saw our newsroom, and the entire country, come together. I could not be more proud to be a part of this Emmy® award-winning team.”

The media markets included in the Chicago/Midwest chapter are:

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Green Bay-Appleton, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin

Wausau-Rhinelander, Wisconsin

Chicago, Illinois

Peoria-Bloomington, Illinois

Rockford, Illinois

South Bend-Elkhart, Indiana

"NBC26 has the hardest working news team. We strive to bring viewers the most informative and compelling stories." said NBC26 anchor and Assistant News Director Stacy Engebretson. "We are so honored to be recognized by our peers with the most prestigious award in our industry."

Stacy Engebretson has been with NBC26 for the past 17 years. Chief Meteorologist Cameron Moreland has been with the station for 21 years.

“What a thrill! Words can’t describe the excitement I feel bringing back the Emmy® for Best Evening Newscast to Northeast Wisconsin," said NBC26 Chief Meteorologist Cameron Moreland. "I’m so happy for what is, without a doubt, the hardest working news team in Northeast Wisconsin."