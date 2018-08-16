Family of liver transplant recipient asking community for help

DARBOY, Wis. - Kristy Danielski's parents take their vows of 'in sickness and in health" seriously.

"He has been by her side 24/7," she explained "They're just so in love."

Her mom, 64-year-old Linda Krabbe, has battled illness most of her life, from diabetes to heart disease and most recently liver disease. Krabbe got her name on the organ transplant waiting list in January.

"I did not think she was going to last here much longer," Danielski said.

Just days away from death, Krabbe finally received a liver in June from a deceased donor in South Dakota. Her daughter sent a letter to the donor's loved ones.

"I expressed our deep sympathy for their family and realized that they're hurting. I wanted them to know that my mom was very ill and that they gave her a second chance at life," she explained. "We can't say thanks enough. There's not enough words to express that gratitude."

But Krabbe has a long road ahead. She suffered vision and hearing loss on one side of her body following the transplant. She also has a growing mound of medical bills and expensive prescription medications and therapy to pay for. Her daughter has turned to the Community Benefit Tree in Kaukauna for help.

"Every 30 seconds there's a bankruptcy due to a medical situation, and if we can come together and be able to support families that are struggling because of a medical burden, it is so important in being able to help them be sustainable," said Co-Founder Heidi Frederickson.

Community Benefit Tree helps create online fundraisers and benefit events for struggling families. Right now on the non-profit's website, you can donate to the 'Shake, Rattle and Roll for Linda's Life Fund' which is a nod to her love of Elvis. Also, from August 25th-Augsut 30th, you can bid on online auction items such as a Jordy Nelson autographed football, an array of gift baskets, tickets to sporting events and much more.

"My mom and dad are having a very hard time wrapping their mind around people giving to them, because they've always given to people. They were volunteers in the community and always gave to the less fortunate," said Danielski.

Now, she hopes the community will return her parents' acts of kindness.

"I want to take that burden away from them so that they can enjoy the rest of their lives together."

In addition to helping with fundraisers, the Community Benefit Tree also gives money to families in crisis for transportation, rent and more. They provide education, emotional support and connect families with resources in the community as well.

Since it was founded in 2004, the Community Benefit Tree has raised over $5 million and helped 650 people.

Since her mother's successful liver transplant, Danielski is now urging everyone to sign-up to become an organ donor to save more lives.