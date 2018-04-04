NBC26 announces new Three Degree Guarantee partner: Ben's Wish

GREEN BAY, Wis. - NBC26 has a new Three Degree Guarantee partner for the spring, Ben's Wish.

The goal of the program is to feed the hungry in our community with food drives, collections to support local food pantries, educational activities and a weekend backpack program.

Ben's parents, Peter and Becky Delain, started the program in 2008 in memory of their son.

During a family trip, they say Ben saw a homeless person asking for food at a highway interchange. Ben searched in his bag and gave him an apple.

Ever since, that’s been the inspiration behind Ben’s Wish.