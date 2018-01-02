Woman gives birth as father leads police on chase

It's a pretty common scene. Fathers speeding to the hospital to get the expecting mother there in time to give birth.

But for one South Carolina couple, things became even more exhilarating when the police tried to pull over the couple.

Carl Alewine was behind the wheel early Monday morning as he was trying to rush his child's mother Tiffani Von Glahn to the hospital. Von Glahn told WCBD-TV that Alewine was traveling at 90-95 MPH when police tried to pull over Alewine.

Worried about a high risk of complications, Alewine continued driving, leading police in Charleston, South Carolina to give chase.

“I look back and there’s like 20 police cars, and they had the exits blocked off and everything. Eventually it got to where they had to box us in to stop us," Von Glahn said.

Alewine was forced to turn himself in, which caused Von Glahn to go into labor in the middle of the interstate. The officers then helped Von Glahn give labor.

“I’m sitting there, watching her born on the hood of the car, fireworks going off in the background because it’s New Year’s, and then they let me out of handcuffs, and the cops started clapping and congratulating us," Alewine told WCBD.

Despite fears of complications, baby Anastasia is said to be healthy, WCBD reported.