Woman buys home her mother spent over 40 years cleaning

Margaret Gaxiola cleaned multiple houses while her daughter was growing up in Albuquerque, New Mexico. One of those houses was always top of mind, her daughter said.

“I think I always knew I would end up here one day. It feels right,” Nichol Naranjo said.

She is now married and 44-years-old.

The home is an immaculately outfitted midcentury house, decorated with European antiques, with light filling its spaces.

Her daughter said while Ms. Gaxiola used to clean it, she would sit under one of the desks imagining owning a business, the New York Times reported.

In November of 2020 her daughter finally bought the home after her mother cleaned it for 43 years.

There was a bond that formed between her mother and the former owner of the home, Pamela Key-Linden.

Linden died in 2018.

The Gaxiola family lived just 20 minutes away in a modest home.

Her mother took the housekeeping job while working at a florist in 1976.

The daughters would come along while she cleaned the home, and fell in love with it.

“I was able to observe different lifestyles and personalities. No one was like Pam. Pam became like family."