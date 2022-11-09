Watch Now
White House floodlights to stay on late during election night

2022's midterm elections will be a state-level test on key issues regarding economy, health care and more.
Carolyn Kaster/AP
File - The White House is seen on a rainy night in Washington, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Posted at 7:20 PM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 20:20:45-05

The floodlights at the White House are usually turned off around 10 p.m. ET every night. Midterms election night this year is different.

Tonight they will stay on until around 2 a.m. into Wednesday morning, to accommodate television correspondents and reporters working to meet deadlines.

The bright lights are turned off earlier on other nights, in part, because they shine into the executive residence where the president and first lady live at the White House.

As the Associated Press reported, U.S. Secret Service officers usually pass through the press briefing room each night, to check news organization offices to make sure all reporters have left the building so they can lock the doors to the workspace.

The rules are usually relaxed on major news nights, like midterm and presidential elections, and presidential inaugurations.

