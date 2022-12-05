Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Warnock, Walker vie for final votes ahead of runoff election

warnock.jpg
(AP Photo)
This combination of photos shows, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug. 3, 2021, left, and Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaking in Perry, Ga., Sept. 25, 2021.
warnock.jpg
Posted at 11:06 AM, Dec 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-05 12:06:30-05

Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker are trying to get out the vote ahead of Tuesday's runoff election.

More than 1.8 million people voted early, according to the Georgia secretary of state.

Females account for 56% of the vote. The Black vote stands at 31% while the White vote is at 55%.

Warnock believes he has the momentum going into Tuesday.

"We are on the verge of victory, but I don’t want us to do the victory dance before we get into the end zone," the Democratic senator told supporters.

Republicans tend to have the advantage on Election Day. Walker encouraged his supporters this weekend to get others to vote.

"If you don’t have a friend, go make a friend and get them out to vote," he said.

The runoff election was triggered after no candidate received at least 50% of the vote in November as required by state law.

Warnock earned 49% of the vote while Walker received 48%.

A win for Warnock would give Democrats a 51-49 advantage in the Senate. Democrats would still control a 50-50 Senate if Walker wins. However, they would need Vice President Kamala Harris to break any tie.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Gifts for Teens

Learn how you donate to Gifts for Teens!