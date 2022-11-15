Watch Now
Want to be Santa? Post Office’s Operation Santa is looking for helpers

Posted at 11:51 AM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 12:51:20-05

As the USPS is collecting letters from children across the United States, someone will need to respond to all of those children.

Starting this week, the USPS will begin Operation Santa, allowing adults to respond to letters written by children. According to the USPS, potential adopters can read letters and pick one, or more, that they’d like to fulfill. USPS says for security reasons, potential adopters must be vetted by going through a short registration and ID verification process before they can adopt any letter.

The USPS says that the program is intended to help millions of less fortunate children. The program is for every person of every belief or non-belief, USPS says.

This is the third time Operation Santa has gone nationwide.

USPS says children who want to be possible recipients of holiday gifts can write a letter, put it in a stamped envelope with a return address, and send it to Santa’s official workshop address. Letters will be accepted Nov. 28 – Dec. 19.

Letters must be postmarked by Dec. 12.

The address is:

Santa Claus

123 Elf Road

North Pole, 88888

Those who want to respond to a child’s letter can do so by going to the Operation Santa website here.

